Sat 23 Jan 2021, 06:30 pm

Ơ Kìa Hà Nội

360 Đê La Thành, Hà Nội (within the campus of the University of Industrial Fine Art)

Registration link

From the organizer:

“A Short Film About Loving” tells the story of young lovers being abruptly separated in a global pandemic. Facing that separation, the characters exposed their most vulnerable self through dialogues – and especially monologues – about love. Each of them has a different background, language, and religion but all converse through the language of affection: suffering and appreciation, losing hope, and creating hope.

This 40-minute short is a journey into the souls of these characters, but also a chance for us to converse with the lovers within ourselves. “A Short Film About Loving” hopes to create a space in which we can sit together and infuse ourselves in a melancholic yet soothing sonata of Love.

After the screening, the audience will engage in a small talk about the piece with film director Dam Chi Duc, hosted by director Nguyen Hoang Diep.

This will be followed by an open-mic poetry space, where the audience can feel free to write and share their stories surrounding the theme of “Love”.

See you around in an evening filled with affection!

Program:

– Check-in: 06:30

– Film screening – Q&A – Open-mic poetry space: 07:00 – 09:30

Film duration: 40 minutes

Subtitles: Vietnamese-English

You can support us by ordering beverages at O Kia Ha Noi. All the contributions will be used to organize non-profit art and culture activities.

Follow updates on event’s page.