30 – 31 Jan 2021, 10 am – 05 pm

Floor 8, Toong Co-Working Space

No. 5 Điện Biên Phủ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

During the dark times, creativity sparks. Whether it was the 1929 economic crisis or the recent COVID-19 pandemic, creativity shines its way through.

Titled ’30 is yet the End’, the event is an attempt to spread the creative spirit in the community, through artworks with humorous, optimistic views on this turbulent year. It is also our wish for the growth of the creative industry in Vietnam after the pandemic.

’30 is yet the End’ is the kickoff event for a series of design and creative initiatives in 2021, co-hosted by Hands Collective and Kho Muc Studio, with the participation of organizations and individuals from the creative industry in Hanoi and Saigon.

Free entrance

Main activities:

Art exhibition

The exhibition features exclusive artworks from artists and designers, conveying their perspectives and emotions about a turbulent year. Visitors will not only experience the artworks visually, but also through new and exciting mediums. Participating artists include Xuan Phan, Trang Dinh and studios like Fustic., Veene Studio, Weirdo Potato, Rin Store, We Do Good, Clay Projects.

Talk show

A chance for the booming creative community in Hanoi to interact with founders, creative directors, designers of the creative industry.

Lunar New Year Creative Fair

Exclusive artworks and products from the hosts, artists and designers of the exhibition.

Follow updates on event’s page.