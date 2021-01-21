23 – 29 Jan 2021

Rạp Cinestars Hai Bà Trưng

135 Hai Bà Trưng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly present the [HCMC] Liên hoan Phim Nhật Bản lần thứ 12 tại Việt Nam – The 12th Japanese Film Festival in Vietnam with introducing 4 new Japanese movies across different genres such as comedy, sci-fi, family and horror.

As you may know, the Festival was initially planned to be held in HCMC in the middle of December 2020, but due to COVID-19 impacts in this city, it has been indefinitely postponed. Thanks to the great joint effort of the local City Government and people in controlling the pandemic, we are able to get back to you. The 12th JFF’s movie list has fewer movies than of the previous years but is promised to not disappoint the audience. LET’S JOIN US!

■ [FILM LIST] 𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑚𝑠 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑉𝑖𝑒𝑡𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐸𝑛𝑔𝑙𝑖𝑠ℎ 𝑠𝑢𝑏𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑙𝑒𝑠

1. Not Quite Dead Yet (C18) 一度死んでみた

2020/ 93’/ Hamasaki Shinji/ comedy

2. One Night (C18) ひとよ

2019/ 123’/ Shiraishi Kazuya/ drama

3. Ai Amok (C13) AI崩壊

2020/ 131’/ Irie Yu/ sci-fi

4. Stolen Identity (C18) スマホ落としただけなのに

2018/ 118’/ Nakata Hideo/ crime

Ticket sale starts from 16 Jan at Cinestar Hai Ba Trung. Online ticket is also available from 16 Jan here

Screening schedule here

Follow updates on event’s page.