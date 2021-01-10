Cafe Talk: Documentary Independent Together

Sun 17 Jan 2021, 04 pm

Library, Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Since 2004, with the very first film camp by Varan Vietnam in Hanoi, independent documentaries have started their first step to form their own identity in the cinema scene of Vietnam. Nowadays, as audiences can finally watch independent documentaries on commercial theaters, Vietnamese documentaries have taken a long step, opening another filmmaking form with a more multidimensional approach, detached from the traditional documentaries of TV stations or governmental organizations.

This new form emphasizes the filmmakers’ initiative in exploring the social themes, which can depict a rich worldview on contemporary Vietnamese social issues through a personal perspective. Living in a society full of rich materials, how will independent filmmakers navigate, especially when the stories they want to tell now seem to go beyond the borderline of personal issues? Is the struggle to find, approach and explore the social issues the main reason why it took 3, 5 or even 7 years to make a so-called independent documentary?

The year 2002 witnessed the establishment of The Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD) with the mission of supporting young non-professional filmmakers in Vietnam, especially in documentaries. In 2009, Hanoi Doclab was founded in the spirit of being a center that nurtures and spreads the spirit of creative documentary films to audiences and filmmakers. In recent years, there have been more and more documentary filmmaking competitions held by social institutions, contributing to a more vibrant life of Vietnamese documentaries by young filmmakers. Social and cultural institutions and NGOs have also paid much attention to documentary and its impact on their activities and communities. This leads to a bigger question: Can the collaboration between the documentary filmmakers and those organizations be the solution to the struggle and issues mentioned above?

doc cicada and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam are proud to welcome you to the new event in our documentary filmmaking series: the Cafe talk: Documentary – “independent together”? with our guest speakers:

Mr. Nguyễn Hoàng Phương– Director of The Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD)

Mr. Lương Thế Huy – Director of The Institute for Studies of Society, Economy and Environment (iSEE)

Mrs. Khuất Thị Hải Oanh -Director of The Center for Supporting Community Development Initiatives (SCDI)

Filmmaker/Teacher Hà Lệ Diễm

They will be sharing with us their experience in filmmaking and sources of support, the relationship between documentary filmmakers and social organizations in Vietnam.

The event is free to the public but is not for children below 13.

Cafe talk: Documentary – “independent together”? is part of our documentary filmmaking program, made possible by the partnership of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the support of The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents TPD, Hanoi Doclab, Varan Vietnam and Ơ kìa Hà Nội.

