Opening: Mon 25 Jan 2021, 06:00 pm

Exhibition: 26 Jan – 04 Feb 2021, 09 am – 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Goethe-Institut Hanoi would like to announce the exhibition “Eroica 2020” by artist Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt.

“Eroica 2020” is a contribution from Vietnam to the international exhibition HOTEL BEETHOVEN which has been organized by BOZAR, Center for Fine Arts in Brussels, in collaboration with the Bundeskunsthalle Bonn and funded by the German Minister of State for Culture and the Media in the framework of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The exhibition is to commemorate Beethoven’s 250th birthday on 17th December 2020.

HOTEL BEETHOVEN is an exhibition about Beethoven, his music, his ideas and his relevance for the world heritage of music today. As exceptional innovator, Beethoven is a perennial starting point and source of inspiration for questions and ideas about the democratic power of sound.

From popular culture to conceptual art, spanning a timeframe from 1770 to 2020, HOTEL BEETHOVEN is a time-travelling musical mix of different eras and points of view that features manuscripts and instruments alongside works from such artists as Antoine Bourdelle, Raoul Hausmann, Andy Warhol, Katie Paterson, Christan Marclay, Christine Sun Kim and John Baldessari. The exhibition in Brussels can be visited until 14 February 2021.

BOZAR invited six visual artists from Albania, Austria, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Russia and Vietnam to be accommodated in the HOTEL BEETHOVEN. The Vietnamese contribution to this international celebration is a film (11min) prepared by Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt. In order to close the Beethoven 250th anniversary celebrations, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Vietnam and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hanoi co-organize an exhibition of Mr. Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt’s art video from 25th January to 4th of February 2021 at the Goethe-Institut in Hanoi.

Eroica 2020

Video installation (video, 11 minutes)

Director: Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt

2020 is marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and many forms of social distancing and quarantine measures. Humans had to stay inside rooms and the distance between people in public is specifically defined. Vietnamese filmmaker Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt turns to Beethoven’s music and wonders if it can provide us with a window to escape the four walls surrounding us. How can his music take us to the world outside?

Blending a time-stretched version of Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” – the monumental masterpiece of Beethoven – with zoom-ins, zoom-outs, shots of Hanoians’ daily life activities, this video installation invites audiences on a visual journey of human survival in this strange time.

Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt (* 1991, Hanoi) gained international recognition as filmmaker in the following festivals: Short Shorts, BFI Flare London, Festival of 3 Continents.

