08 Jan – 07 Feb 2021, 10 am – 08 pm (last entry at 07 pm)

The Nutshell

58/12 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC

From the organizer:

“Republish: Typography As…” is an exhibition organized by Behalf Studio and The Nutshell Saigon. The title refers to ‘Republish’, the studio’s independent project that offers a curated collection of free, open-source typefaces developed and drawn from (oftentimes overlooked) quotidian visual facets in Vietnamese culture. Hand-painted signs of decades-old shops, archived journals, and magazines printed in the 20th century, letterings on iconic modernist and colonial buildings are among many stories that inspire this creative production.

The exhibit showcases Behalf Studio’s dedicated process to research, revive, and digitize organic fonts intrinsically familiar to the country’s urban landscape – an authentic contemporary expression that reflects the team’s inquisitive effort contributive to Vietnam’s ever-evolving creative industries and unique aesthetic identity. At the same time, through the interactive and multimedia installation of original artworks, “Republish: Typography As…” is the studio’s experimental reimagination and investigation into typefaces’ physical presence in the social fabric of reality, our emotive and instinctive response to their employment in functional contexts (thus their discretely impactful influence on our perceptions in regards to the look and feel of a city, its brands, arts, and establishments), as well as our personal relationship to the history and culture of a geographical place we call home.

A continuation of the event that took place in July 2020 at RMIT University Vietnam, “Republish: Typography As…” is co-organized with The Nutshell Saigon, a local hub for creative studios where workshops and events are regularly hosted. This exhibition reflects our mutual desire to bring the community closer together through a shared love for art and design. We hope the project will serve as a precursor to future collaborations with like-minded talents and enthusiasts.

Entrance fee: 50.000VND (Including 1 free popcorn from Sữa Đá in The Nutshell.)

