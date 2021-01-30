Opening: Wed 03 Feb 2021, 06 pm – 08 pm

Exhibition: Tues – Sun 03 Feb – 07 Mar 2021, 10 am – 07 pm

Mơ Art Space

Số 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Humans create as much sorrow as the sea.

People give sand to people.”

– Phan Tuấn Ngọc

Mơ Art Space and Cuci Art Studio cordially invites Hanoi art lovers to the solo showcase of Phan Tuan Ngoc – Fragments of Nostalgia. The exhibition is a retrospective of the artists’ memories, delivered through desaturated colors, playful minimalism and poetry. Ngoc’s work experiments mainly with installation, oil on canvas and mixed media on Do paper.

About the artist:

Phan Tuấn Ngọc (b. 1983) majored in Chemistry and Biology, but chose to pursue an art career as he was deeply in love with the beauty of colors and materials. Ngoc has been active since 2009, with work exhibited at many famous local showcases such as Vietnamese Art Exhibition (2020), Exhibition of Young Artists Club (2017-2019), Biennale of Saigon (2017, 2019), Vietnam Regional Exhibition II (2013-2020), Group Exhibition at Vietnam National Museum of Fine Art (2019), and VOSAP Art from Heart Contest Exhibition (2020).

About Cuci Art Studio:

Cuci Art Studio is a contemporary art space that is open to the public. A professional, creative, and versatile space, Cuci Art Studio’s mission is to connect local artists, especially young artists, with national and international audiences. In order to share the essential and true values of the visual arts and honor the humanity of the Vietnamese and their complex contexts, Cuci always welcomes a wide spectrum of talented artists through exhibitions, workshops, talks, lectures, etc. Cuci is proud to represent the well known and talented Vietnamese artists — Lục Quốc Nhượng, Nguyễn Hồng Phương, Nguyễn Khánh Toàn, Lục Quốc Sỹ, and other artist friends…

Follow updates on event’s page.