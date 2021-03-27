Exhibition: Parallel Word

28 Mar – 04 Apr 2021, 09 am – 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

The “Parallel World” Art Exhibition by Autistic Artists is a non-profit art exhibition held from March 28, April 4 at Goethe Institute Hanoi by Tòhe Social Enterprise.

The exhibition aims to provide to the public new perspectives on the innocent world of children with autism syndrome that exists parallel to our world. In some aspect, the demeanour of the autistic child unintentionally creates a barrier dividing the two worlds.

Tohe advocate that

“each and every of us has our own passion, hobbies, our own characteristics. These DIFFERENCES might be the only SIMILARITIES that we share. That means no matter who we are, we are equal, all have the right to make friends, have fun, experience new aspects of life and be loved. Until this moment, after our long journey with thousands of youngsters, we still keep this belief.”

“Parallel World” the 7th exhibition from tohe, with the aim to showcase the works of our young artists, along with the chance to talk to them, to know them better, an above all of that, is the purpose of breaking the barrier between our Parallel World.

Since after all, we are only ONE.

The art exhibition showcases 6 sets of works by children with autism in Tohe Fun’s special art class: Lee Nguyen Sae Hae, Pham Duc Viet, Pham Khoi Nguyen, Nguyen Nhat Tien, Van Minh Duc, Dinh Dang Long.

The works are display in the form of a series of interactive activities, images … and captivating sensory experiences.

Follow updates on event page.