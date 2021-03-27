Exhibition: Swiss Photobook Today

25 Mar – 22 Apr 2021, 08 am – 08 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Launched in 2013, Pro Helvetia’s support measures aim to promote the production of photobooks in a way that reflects the dynamic contemporary developments in this field in Switzerland. The appeal of the photobook as an object and independent art form, however, is an international phenomenon.

The “Swiss Photobook Today” exhibition has traveled around the world, reaching audiences in Myanmar, Russia, India, and more. For the iteration in Vietnam, 23 most relevant titles are selected to be exhibited at Matca Space for Photography. While diverse in both form and content, the books have a common feature: their high production standard which speaks of the great care in each step of the process, and the close collaboration among the photographer and creative partners.

Follow updates on event’s page.