Finest Artist Nominees: The Rotten Grapes

The Rotten Grapes Improv Comedy

Years of establishment: 2015

Field: Improvisational comedy

About artist: The Rotten Grapes Improv Comedy brings highly interactive comedy experience to the theatrical life of Hanoi. Using their improvisational skills, The Rotten Grapes team turns random suggestions given on the spot into hilarious scenes. Without any scripts, props or even costumes, the comedians build the unpredictable created on-scene acts. Since its inception, The Rotten Grapes have been organizing more than 100 weekend gigs as well as 20 iImprov courses. The group now counts has more than 30 members with different backgrounds and nationalities including Vietnamese, South African, British, American, Chinese, Japanese…

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : Prominent works by The Rotten Grapes in 2020 include: Comedy Night @ Culture Lab; Stand-up Comedy Show – Underground 88; Special Comedy Night: Comedy ơi!; [Comedy ơi! 2020] Show: Hài độc thoại ơi!; Stand-up Comedy: Open Mic #5;…

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

