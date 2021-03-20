Finest Organizers Nominees: Sàn Art

Founded in : 2007

Years of operation : 13 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : Various artistic activities and events including exhibitions, talks, screenings, workshop, namely: “Am I Superwoman?” – group exhibition, “Masked Force” – solo exhibition, Residency programme A. Farm Season 03, (Re)imagined Chorography Project, “Screening nature” – A moving-image screening, black and white film series.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Sàn Art, founded in 2007 in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) as an artist-initiated, non-profit art platform, has since become a leading art organization dedicated to nurturing and challenging common modes of viewing and thinking about visual art through exhibition, critical discourse, educational initiatives and residency programs. Past projects include Sàn Art Laboratory (2012-2015), an art residency program, and Conscious Realities (2013-2016), a series of events and publications on the Global South. In 2018, Sàn Art developed Uncommon Pursuits—a seminar-workshop for emerging Southeast Asian curators and opened a new gallery in downtown HCMC with a focus on intergenerational dialogues between modern and contemporary art.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

