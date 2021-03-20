Finest Organizers Nominees: TPD

Founded in : 2002

Years of operation : 18 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : Film courses, filmmaking workshops, screenings and related topics; “Like The Moon in A Night Sky” – a series of events around Vietnamese cinema past, present and future, the project has been initiated, developed and realised by students and the organising team of TPD Centre’s Film Curating programme, “Open Shorts” – A Southeast Asian short film screening series.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Founded in 2002, TPD is a film centre that supports the development of young movie talents by funding short film projects. TPD provides diverse classes on films ranging from documentary studies, feature studies, acting, production, filming, directing, screenwriting; and hosts short-term workshops on filmmaking and sound editing. In collaboration with the Vietnam Cinema Association, TPD co-organizes the annual Golden Lotus Film Awards. In 2019, TPD started to branch out in two of Vietnam’s metropolises: Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

Voting Tutorial

Voting Form (E)

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.