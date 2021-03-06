Finest Project Nominees: Culture Lab

Culture Lab

About project: Culture Lab is an initiative by the Goethe-Institut to support independent artists during the Pandemic. CULTURE LAB 2020 offers artists a platform to present their ideas and concepts to the public, live and online. For the artistic collaboration with Germany and Europe, they provide valuable impulses, especially in the areas of: multimedia performance, music and dance. Programs include: Marina Abramovic: The Space in Between, Comedy [email protected] Lab, Love Message, [email protected], The Long Poem for Boundaries; A Folksy Evening with Glanz; B.A.R.E by Nguyen Trieu Duong; Split – By Baydance; Bougainvillea – A Fairy Tale; Bougainvillea – Music; Lotus 1, The Nest, Miên (In the long view), The You – A performance experiment; Little Peanut and the Sneeze theory; Evolution – Voyage through four centuries of music, L’EGO, Natural Habitat; Paradigm.

Art form: Interdisciplinary art

Duration: 2020

Orgnaizer: Goethe Institut

Activities: Multidisciplinary events: concerts, performances, dance, comedy, visual arts, etc.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

