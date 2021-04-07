Thurs 15 Apr 2021, 08 pm

Studio 1, Department D, Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema

76 Mai Dich, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Registration form

From the organzier:

“Phiêu bạt/Nương náu” (“Adrift/Sheltered”) is a cine-concert combining screenings of black-and-white films from the 1930s backwards and live music performance. It revolves around the themes and concepts of “home”, “shelter”, “family” or overall a “comfort zone”. As human beings, we are bound to our families, and it is especially the case in the Eastern culture, where “family” or “home” is often the top priority and a sacred connection. However, being separate individuals, we always want to set ourselves free from the shadow of such protection and shelter – the “comfort zone” that has always embraced us and provided us with security.

The movies to be screened in this project are from the Asian and European film industries, namely documentaries, and archives of movies with expired copyrights. The live music will bring a breath of fresh air to these vintage motion pictures, with electronic soundscapes, spatially evocative compositions as well as sounds that compliment the movies with novel nuances in the journey to rediscover the meaning of “home”.

Danh sách phim:

I graduated, but… (dir. by Yasujiro Ozu, 1929)

The only son (dir. by Yasujiro Ozu, 1936)

A Page of Madness (dir. by Kurutta Ippeji, 1926)

L’idee (dir. by Berthold Bartosch, 1932)

Menilmontant (dir. by Dmitri Kirsanoff, 1924)

Red Lantern (dir. by Albert Capellani, 1919)

Malombra (dir. by Carmine Gallone, 1917)

Artists:

Nguyễn Nhung

Hồ Trâm Anh

Nguyễn Minh

Hà Đăng Tùng

“Phiêu bạt/Nương náu” (“Adrift/Sheltered”) is developed and curated by Marilyn Phạm Dacusin, the Head Organizer of Empathy Museum Vietnam, alongside with the artists.

The project receives support from British Council Vietnam, Embassy of Italy Hanoi, Institut Francais – L’espace and Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema.

“Phiêu bạt/Nương náu” (“Adrift/Sheltered”) is a part of the series of events IN PROGRESS (initiated and supported by British Council Vietnam).

Follow updates on event’s page.