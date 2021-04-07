SiaM vol 7: Wolfie!

Session 1: Fri 16 Apr 2021, 08 pm – 10 pm

Tranquil Book & Cafe

No 5 Nguyen Quang Bich, Cua Dong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Session 2: Sun 18 Apr 2021, 08 pm – 10 pm

Magic Music Hall

Floor 5, CT4 Vimeco office building, Nguyen Chanh street, Trung Hoa, Cau Giay, Hanoi

From the organizer:

“The sonatas of Mozart are unique; they are too easy for children, and too difficult for artists”

Through this description of pianist Arthur Schnable, perhaps you could a sense of the essence in Mozart’s music. SiaM vol. 7 will bring you back to the ‘clean, clear texture’ and simplicity of the First Viennese School (1750-1830). However, this time we will focus on one single composer, Wolfgang “Wolfie” Amadeus Mozart. As pianist Alfred Brendel says of Mozart, “everything in his music counts”. Mozart had seemingly discovered a secret recipe to reduce everything in music to its most essential. Because of this, in order to execute successful and convincingly a Mozart’s work demands the virtuosity that easily matches the most difficult works by Liszt, Ravel or Rachmaninov. Mozart’s melodic lines must be “sung” like the most beautiful, sensual arias from his operas; and even the accompaniment (like Alberti bass lines) must be calibrated with extreme care and imagination. In short, very challenging program for SiaM team, that’s why we have started to rehearse even before SiaM vol. 6, with the hope that everything will be “ripe” for our audiences to enjoy.

Another interesting thing about this month’s program is that our guest, pianist Lưu Đức Anh is currently the ambassador for the book “Mozart” of Omega+ publishing company. The whole SiaM is also excited to hear what Đức Anh shares his knowledge on our beloved composer, Mozart. Don’t miss this special opportunity!

Artists:

Lưu Đức Anh (piano) (guest artist)

Hoàng Mạnh Lâm (oboe)

Phan Đỗ Phúc (cello)

Patcharaphan Khumprakob (viola)

Hoàng Hồ Thu (piano)

Ticket price and registration instruction

Please read carefully to make sure you register for the correct date you would like to attend.

SiaM vol.7 sẽ diễn 02 buổi ra tại hai địa điểm sau:

Session 1: Fri 16 Apr 2021, 08 pm – 10 pm

Tranquil Book & Cafe

No 5 Nguyen Quang Bich, Cua Dong, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Ticket price: 250.000 VND

Session 2: Sun 18 Apr 2021, 08 pm – 10 pm

Magic Music Hall

Floor 5, CT4 Vimeco office building, Nguyen Chanh street, Trung Hoa, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Ticket price: 300,000 VND (regular) and 200,000 VND (student only). If you wish to purchase student tickets, please take a photo of your Student ID card and send it to us via SiaM page. Once we confirm your ID card, you may then go ahead and finish the purchase.

How to register: there are two simple steps:

1 – Purchase the ticket by making electronic bank transfer to the following account:

Nguy Hai An

VietinBank

103002523345

For transaction content, please put accordingly:

SiaMvol7 – Tranquil – Number of tickets – Your name – Phone number

or

SiaMvol7 – Magic – Number of tickets – Your name – Phone number

2 – Take a screenshot of your transaction and send to us via SiaM page. We will confirm your ticket one more time.

Note:

– The event is not for children under 7 years old.

– If you have purchased SiaM tickets but for any reason unable to attend, please contact us at least 3 days before the concert date. We will help you to either move your ticket to the next SiaM event, or give you a full refund.

Should you have any question or concern, please don’t hesitate to ask!

Thank you and see you at the event!

“Schubert in a Mug” (SiaM) is a classical music project started in August 2020. SiaM includes a series of performances combined with talk/conversation organized in small and medium-size venues, with the aim to create an intimate, cozy atmosphere where artists and the audience share their love, curiosity, and stories for classical music.

Follow updates on event’s page.