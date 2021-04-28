German Romantic Night

Sat 08 May 2021, 08 pm

Saigon Opera House

07 Đồng Khởi, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a concert of music by Weber and Mendelssohn.

Following an overture, the main works will be Weber’s Second Clarinet Concerto and Mendelssohn’s Symphony Number 3.

The conductor will be Honna Tetsuji, while the clarinet soloist will be Hoang Ngoc Anh Quan.

The Second Clarinet Concerto displays all the qualities of the clarinet as an instrument – its wide range (from high to low), its sonority at the low end, and its ability to effortlessly leap from one pitch to another.

Weber achieved great fame ten years later with his opera Der Freischutz, which HBSO staged to great acclaim in 2018. The overture to this opera forms the opening item in this concert.

Hoang Ngoc Anh Quan will play the solo clarinet in Saigon’s concert. He began studying clarinet at the age of 12, and in 2015 went to study in Maastricht in the Netherlands where he was awarded top honors.

After an interval, we will hear Mendelssohn’s Symphony Number 3, the “Scottish”.

Mendelssohn got his first idea for the symphony’s opening on a visit to Edinburgh. Nevertheless, work on the symphony was continually delayed and it was many years before it was given its premier (in 1842, the last of his symphonies to be performed in public).

The concert will be conducted by Honna Tetsuji. Currently Music Director of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi, he studied and conducted extensively in Europe, notably in Amsterdam, London and Budapest. He won first prize in a conducting competition in the last city.

He has led the Hanoi orchestra on several successful tours abroad, to the US, Italy, Russia and other countries.

Tickets for the concert are from 400,000 VND to 750,000 VND, with a special concession for students on production of a valid student card of 80,000 VND.