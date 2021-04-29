The free-form residency

No deadline for register

From the organizer:

We at Á Space are excited to announce a new type of residency for us; one that opens up our accommodation space and resources to a wider range of disciplines and practices, and comes with the flexibility of no fixed timelines or application deadlines.

This residency encourages applications at any time from people aged between 22-40 and who are working in the field of contemporary experimental arts, be they artist, art historian, researcher, art critic, or curator.

How to apply:

All applications should include the following information:

1. A proposal for your time in residency at Á Space. Ideally this is a clear outline of your project, explaining what you intend to achieve during your residency. We appreciate that proposal writing is an artist’s nightmare so we are also happy to receive initial ideas and our team can work with the applicant to put together a more concrete project proposal.

2. A schedule for your residency, which includes duration, ideal dates and an outline of the activities and routine during your stay.

3. A CV and short biography, as well as any other relevant information about your (artistic) practice.

Send all of the above documentation to: [email protected] with the subject line: ‘Free-Form Application – Your Name’. Applications are admissible in either English or Vietnamese.

What does Á Space provide?

– Our residence accommodation which includes a bedroom, private bathroom, kitchenette and small working area.

– Shared office space in the main Á Space building.

– For those who wish to also exhibit at Á Space (not required), we provide an exhibition space, one opening party, marketing support, audio-visual equipment (limited), and guidance on technology, technical development, assistants, and curation.