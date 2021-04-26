Call for Collaboration Projects 2021

Deadline: 15 June 2021

Application form

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam (JFVN) would like to call for collaboration projects in the field of arts and culture, which will be carried out in Vietnam.

This special open call aims to find the possibility to co-organize the project together by the applicant and JFVN. It is eligible for both group and individuals.

OUTLINE

In order to find valuable and meaningful projects to expand the interests of Vietnamese people in arts and cultural activities, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam (JFVN) would like to call for collaboration projects. This is not a grant program. It aims to find the possibility to co-organize the project together by the applicant and JFVN. Selected applicants for this program will work closely with JFVN staff to develop the projects. The budget will be given depending upon the specific needs of the proposal. This program is eligible for both groups and individuals.

The proposed projects can be any types and forms (e.g. art exhibitions, stage and performing arts, and workshops) if they are in the field of arts and culture and presented in Vietnam.

ELIGIBILITY AND PRIORITIES

(1) Eligibility

a) Applicants should be individuals, teams and organizations located in Vietnam.

b) The project should be carried out in Vietnam.

c) Applicants should carry out the project as our co-organizer and should cover a part of the cost.

d) The project should be implemented and completed until January 31, 2022.

(2) Non-eligibility

a) Applications for-profit projects are not accepted.

b) The following projects are not eligible:

– Projects dealing solely with topics in the field of natural science

– Commercial activities, missionary activities, political activities and election campaigns

– Activities in support of specific doctrines or claims

– Capital fund and endowment drives, debt reduction, donations, public relations campaigns, advertising, creation or support of awards or grants

– Purchase of goods, estates or services

– Design, construction or maintenance of buildings or monuments

– Projects that focus on developing weapons and military technology

– Procurement of equipment

(3) Priorities

a) Elements of collaboration that cross national boundaries

b) Potential for development into new projects

c) Innovative approaches or pioneering elements in the themes and contents

d) Outcomes that have a lasting significance within a relevant field, rather than being a one-off event

e) Contribution in developing a foundation for international cultural exchange by nurturing those who can take the lead in international cultural exchange among Asian countries, and building networks between Japan and Asia

FINANCIAL COVERAGE

(1) Financial coverage will be given on a cost-sharing basis.

(2) JFVN’s contribution will not exceed the following amount: 7,000USD maximum (based on each project)

(3) The contribution of JFVN is limited to the expenses actually paid on the following budgetary items:

– Transportation: Domestic airfare and other transportation expenses (International airfare is not accepted)

– Honoraria/wages (for the performers, collaborators, guest speakers, guest lecturers, assistants, interpreters)

– Accommodation expenses

– Production of catalogs, brochures, leaflets, proceedings and reports

– Rental fees for venue and equipment

(4) JFVN’s contribution cannot be used for the following items:

– Salaries and social welfare expenses for the regular employees of the applying individuals and institution

APPLICATION PROCEDURES AND DEADLINES

(1) Applications should be submitted to the Japan Foundation Cultural Exchange in Vietnam.

Please submit a set of application documents by e-mail [email protected] Applications must arrive no later than the deadline June 15, 2021

*In the process of screening, JFVN would ask applicants for further information or/and online interview.

(2) Attachment of additional documents about applicants and the details of projects are highly recommended for our consideration process (e.g. institution profile, artist profile, collaborating or supporting organization profile, budget plan, PR plan, etc.).

NOTIFICATION OF THE COLLABORATION DECISION

Applicants will be notified of the screening results by the end of the month of submission by the Japan Foundation Cultural Exchange in Vietnam. JFVN plans to select 1 to 2 projects.

PROCESS OF EXECUTION

When the collaboration project is decided, the JFVN will send the draft of the Collaboration Agreement including the scope of the tasks and the sharing of the budget for each party and go into further discussion to realize the project together.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Consultation in advance is available upon request.

Please feel free to call or e-mail us for further information.