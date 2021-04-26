Manzi: Open call for proposals

Deadline 16 May 2021

From Manzi:

Dear Hanoi-based artists,

Manzi would like to invite all artists, creative individuals & groups working in different disciplines: visual arts, sound/music, performance, dance, theatre, writing, films and moving images… to apply for our new series of free-form practices conducted on the TERRACE at no.2 Hang Bun alley, above our exhibition space.

Starting from May 2021, Manzi would launch a new series of events that work in response to our moslty-abandoned, never-be-defined, 100m2 space – THE TERRACE upon the 4th floor above our exhibition space, 02 Ngõ Hàng Bún. This program is supposed to not only feature a wide spectrum of art practices (visual installations, sound/ music, performance, theater, cinema,..), but also be diverse in presenting forms (concerts, performing events, short-term displays, film screenings, discussions, workshops… )

If you are looking for opportunities / support / venues to implement an idea / project, or in a search of a new/challenging space rather than conventional one to experiment with, please send your proposals to manzi via email: [email protected]

In collaboration with artists of selected proposals, manzi will provide necessary assistance within our capacity (equipment, human resources and if possible, finance support) to help realise artists’ ideas into a series of events for public.

* Requirements for submitted proposals:

Proposal must be original, can be from either individual or a collective of artists. The idea including site-specific works is an asset (feel free to contact us for venue scouting)

* Proposal should include:

(1) A brief description of proposed idea (no more than two A4 pages), should indicate: suggested time for showcase, technical requirements and budget plan/production cost (if any). Sketches, images or video/audio demonstrations of proposed work(s) should be included.

(2) Images/video/audio files of past or present works

(3) Updated CV of artist(s)

This call for proposal is open for both Vietnamese and foreign artists currently living and working in Hanoi. Please contact us at [email protected] or message us on our FB page if you need any further information.

This is part of manzi art programme supported by the Goethe Institut.

Follow updates on event’s page.