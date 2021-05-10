Cyanotype Workshop

Sun 23 May 2021, 09:30 am – 12:30 pm

Cafe RAAW

B7 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Let’s discover cyanotype, an analog printing technique that can create images without a camera. Under the guidance of Pham Tuan Ngoc, founder of Noirfoto darkroom – studio – gallery, you will learn about the history and science of cyanotype, then create prints from flowers, daily objects, or negatives. Watch the colors change from citric yellow to Prussian blue and marvel at photography in its most basic form.

About Pham Tuan Ngoc

Pham Tuan Ngoc (1982) is a Vietnamese photographic artist and the founder of Noirfoto, the only open-access, professionally-equipped darkroom in Vietnam. In the burgeoning photography scene of Ho Chi Minh City, Tuan Ngoc spearheads the local photographic community through a holistic, scientific approach to photography and arts education. Devoted to experimentation with traditional techniques; for Ngoc, the act of meticulously crafting each image is integral to the final work. From conception to completion, his process is slow and tangible, demanding absolute participation and attention to detail.

*This event takes place as part of Photo Hanoi ‘21, a month-long program initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace that aims to boost public engagement with different aspects of photography.

