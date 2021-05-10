Local Gathering: Inspired by wildlife

Fri 21 May 2021, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Wildlife inspired art talk with the following participating speakers:

Dao Van Hoang – an artist with many famous works at home and abroad, who has participated in many exhibitions on wildlife paintings.

Hoang Le – a photographer who is working on photo projects related to birds and wildlife in Vietnam.

The David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) is a highly effective wildlife conservation charity that sponsors important conservation projects across Africa and Asia. (to be confirm)

Ashley Lampard – a journalist with bylines in the Guardian, Rest of word and Southeast Asia Globe.

During this talk, the speakers will accompany Nguyen Thuy Duong, regional representative of Mekong Cultural Hub to share experiences, lessons and inspirations from their work promoting activities on wildlife conservation.

About Artist Dao Van Hoang:

Hoang was born in 1964, in Vietnam. He left Vietnam for France in a refugee boat in 1979. After 16 years, Hoang returned to Vietnam and became the Creative Director for several advertising agencies. In 2013, Hoang decided to leave advertising to dedicate his time to drawing wildlife.

Since then, Hoang has completed countless illustrations, murals and concept designs, for organisations, national parks and public spaces across Vietnam. He has been invited to 13 exhibitions, the last being held in Phuket within the framework of the International Conference on Bat Research in 2019. He also contributes to educating children about nature and the environment in Vietnam with his artwork and illustrations.

About Photographer Hoang Le:

Hoang Le was born in 1986 in Lai Chau, a province in Northern Vietnam. He spent his youth exploring nature. Hoang learnt to become a nature photographer with a desire to help increase the public’s awareness of animal conservation, and to help protect wildlife.

Hoang now lives and works in Hanoi on projects about wild birds and bear conservation activities.

David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF)

An organisation that supports the conservation of endangered wildlife, secret cross-border investigations, global arts and education initiatives. Their mission is to raise awareness around the world on the need to protect and conserve wildlife and habitats.

About journalists Ashley Lampard

Ashley was born in 1991, a British journalist, living and working in Hanoi since 2017. A former reporter for Southeast Asia Globe, Ashley has had stories on Guardian, Rest of World and elsewhere. His articles mainly focus predominantly on environmental and biodiversity stories, taking a narrative, storytelling approach to his work, believing that the best way to discuss a complicated and often divisive issue is by showing it through the eyes of those directly impacted.

Language: Vietnamese, English (with translation)

*This talk is part of Revealing Contexts: A Meeting Point on Art & Social Action in Asia, organized by Mekong Cultural Hub

More information on The Meeting Point Website

Follow updates on event’s page.