Photo Exhibition: Unexpected Paths Views from Europe

Opening: Sat 08 May 2021, 10 am

Exhibition: 08 May – 12 June 2021

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From VCCA:

This exhibition features the work of eight photographers from eight different European countries. Each series is selected by the respective cultural department of their national representation, with the goal of introducing artworks capable of delivering a different perspective on standpoints and values, in the hope of bridging cultural and interest gaps.

Taken in Vietnam and foreign places, these works lead the audience down unexpected paths, introduce us to other people’s lives, and to ideas that may seem distant. As a result, there is a space for us to ponder and debate.

Participating artists:

Nic Shonfeld (UK)

Roselena Ramistella (Italy)

Malte Sanger (Germany)

Thi My Lien Nguyen (Switzerland)

Alexandre Garel (France)

Elodie Ledure (Belgium)

Victoria Siwik (Poland)

Loes Heerink (Netherlands).

Follow updates on event’s page.