Photo Exhibition: Format

Opening: Sat 08 May 2021, 10 am

Exhibition: 08 May – 12 June 2021, 10 am – 8 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From VCCA:

At a time of pandemic and technology explosion, we are drifting further apart from each other, both mentally and physically. The artists in the show have chosen to react to this torrent, and in their own way have turned the process of photography into a methodology for finding connection and community. Some experiment with alternative photographic processes to accentuate their relationship with nature and surroundings. Others make use of photography’s expanded palette to seek their bond within families and nationalities. While some others, through careful observation and self-examination, are subtly highlighting social paradoxes.

To navigate the assembly of processes and materialities that we call photography today is to acknowledge and embrace the overwhelming richness and complexity of human experience. And the complexity and empathy that these artists embody in their work that we see here is a testament to all these precious experiences of being human.

Participating artists:

Nguyen Phuong

Joseph Gobin

Duy Phuong

Yen Duong

Tran Le Quynh Anh

Prune Phi

Duy Tuan

Alexandre Dupeyron

Mai Nguyen Anh

Follow updates on event’s page.