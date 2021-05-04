I’m Feeling Lucky

01 – 30 May 2021, 08 am – 08 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

From whimsical scientific inventions in the early 20th century to the rising fitness culture in Silicon Valley to levitating house dogs: titles selected from independent French publisher RVB Books introduces new ways of thinking about our visual culture, weaving together acute observation, wild imagination, and tongue-in-cheek commentary.

Each book is made unique by the way it embodies its subject, as well as its non-traditional design and materials. Paradoxically, this selection is also a reflection of the way images are consumed.

About the publisher

RVB Books is an independent publisher based in Paris, France dedicated to designing and printing unique fine arts books and photography books. Its gallery space regularly organizes exhibitions on contemporary trends in publishing around the world.

*This event takes place as part of Photo Hanoi ‘21, a month-long program initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace that aims to boost public engagement with different aspects of photography.

