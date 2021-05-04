Exhibition “The Time has Come to Rekindle The Stars”

Opening: Thurs 13 May 2021, 06 pm

Exhibition: 13 – 29 May 2021, 08 am – 08 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

There is a particular vitality in Asian countries, linked to lifestyle transformation and an “everything is possible” mindset. Far from the usual Asia iconography, the creative duo Punk Dragon infuses this energy in its creative process. Each of their artworks tells a story through cut-outs and superposed pictures. Combining photography, design, and local craft, this exhibition opens the door to the magic in everyday surroundings.

The time has come to rekindle the stars is about hope, dreams, and inspiration. The occasion to take a break for an instant, escape from reality, and reflect on daily life’s enchantment.

About the artist

At the start, we were seeking a nonconformist, yet universal image and the name Punk Dragon came naturally. Both words are strong and highlighting a “be yourself” message in a globalized world where everyone should be proud of their own culture and heritage.

*This exhibition takes place as part of Photo Hanoi ‘21, a month-long program initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace that aims to boost public engagement with different aspects of photography.

