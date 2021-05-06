Secret Moments of Maikos

Opening: Fri 07 May 2021, 05 pm

Exhibition: 07 May – 02 June 2021

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

This exhibition offers a glimpse into the hidden world of Japan’s maikos (geisha apprentices). Shot in Kyoto’s famous Gion quarter, Philippe Marinig’s arresting images capture the grace and beauty of the women in this age-old profession.

About the artist

Philippe Marinig (1962) is a cross-cultured visual artist whose eyes and heart deeply plunge into profound localism. From his hometown in the South of France to Cape Town in South Africa, where he spends 20 years founding and directing the Picto agency, he dedicates his time to personal visual artworks since 2006. All his works are dedicated to highlight the beauty of fragile, endangered, sometimes poorly known worlds. In 2010, he was awarded the Scam Roger Pic prize.

Follow updates on event’s page.