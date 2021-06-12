Thurs 24 June 2021, 02 pm – 03:30 pm (GMT +7)

Online event via Teams Live Broadcast

Registration link

(participant link will be provided to you before the event)

From British Council:

The British Council Viet Nam would like to invite you to the Cultural and Creative Hubs Viet Nam Project Closing Event. The project is co-funded by the European Union and the British Council, and implemented by the British Council in partnership with Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS).

This event will review the three years of implementation of Cultural and Creative Hubs Viet Nam (2018 – 2021) – a project aiming at promoting the freedom of artistic expression and creativity through building capacity, public-private partnerships, and the network of individuals and organisations working in the arts and cultural field across Viet Nam. Highlight of this event will be sharing by hubs, artists and creatives on what they believe are most needed for Viet Nam to have a diverse cultural life, as well as an inclusive and sustainable cultural and creative industry.

