ReConnect: Boulanger Trio Chamber Music Program

Deadline to apply: 30 June 2021

Course dates: 17 – 30 Aug 2021, 01 pm – 06 pm

From Goethe Institut:

In collaboration with Inspirito School of Music Hanoi, Saigon Chamber Music and the Goethe-Institut, Boulanger Trio from Hamburg is offering an online Masterclass from August 17th till August 30th, 2021.

Accomplished musicians who are looking for a dialogue and exchange as well as students who want to develop their skills and excellence in chamber music are invited to apply.

The Goethe-Institut will support this online course.

The course aims at existing ensembles from duo to quintet. Individual players are also welcome to apply and will be brought together in ensembles by the Boulanger Trio. Karla Haltenwanger, Birgit Erz and Ilona Kindt will work with the groups on communication within the ensemble, different styles from classical to contemporary music and their performance practice as well as the language aspect in music. The course will take place online and will end with a live stream concert.

How to apply

Please upload two pieces of contrasting styles to an online platform of your choice (e.g. YouTube) and send the link with the subject “Application Online Masterclass with the Boulanger Trio” to [email protected]

Video applications are accepted until 30 June 2021.

The selection of the invited participants will be announced on 15 July 2021.

About the Boulanger Trio

Founded in Hamburg in 2006 by Karla Haltenwanger (piano), Birgit Erz (violin) and Ilona Kindt (cello), the trio is now based in Berlin and Hamburg. In 2007 the ensemble won the 4th Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition in Norway, followed by the Rauhe Prize for Modern Chamber Music in 2008. The ensemble has received musical guidance from Hatto Beyerle, Menahem Pressler and Alfred Brendel.

In the past years, the trio has gained an excellent reputation in the world of chamber music and was invited to prestigious venues such as Konzerthaus Berlin, Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, Palais des Beaux Arts Brussels, Wigmore Hall London and Philharmonie Berlin. The musicians also regularly appear at festivals like the Schleswig- Holstein Musik Festival, the Heidelberger Frühling, the Dialoge at Mozarteum Salzburg, Ultraschall in Berlin and the Sommerliche Musiktage Hitzacker. In 2009 they gave their debut with Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra at Philharmonie Berlin with Beethoven’s Triple Concerto.

With support of the Goethe-Institute, the Boulanger trio was invited for a concert tour in Thailand and Vietnam in 2018/2019, facilitating master classes and building up lasting relations with local conservatories and musicians.

Almost exactly on the 15th birthday of the trio, they released their tenth CD called “Teach me! The students of Nadia Boulanger” in early 2021, an album dedicated to the trio’s eponymous heroine and play a highly varied program of works by Jean Françaix, Aaron Copland, Philip Glass, Leonard Bernstein, Quincy Jones and Astor Piazzolla.

Follow updates on event’s page.