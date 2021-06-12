Sat 19 June 2021, 09 am – 11 am

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

On June 19, in Hanoi, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly presents an online lecture on “The modern relevance of Inoue Yasushi’s historical novels and short stories” by Doctor Phan Thu Van, from Department of Literature and Linguistics, Ho Chi Minh University of Education. This lecture is a part of the mini lecture series “Close-up Japan”.

Inoue Yasushi (1907-1991) is one of the most important writers of modern Japanese literature, whose works have not been mostly translated and introduced in Vietnam. His works not only reflected the culture of Japan, but also brought to the perspectives and unique insights on culture and history of other nations.

This lecture also delves into the author’s historical novels, especially those about China and the Western Regions.

Dr. Phan Thu Van will introduce the origins and motivations of Yasushi’s writing and explain his interest in a faraway strange land, explore the messages conveyed in his works, such as messages about war, peace, history, nations, and humanity in general, etc.

This lecture will also discuss about the historical novels of Inoue Yasushi from the perspective of film adaptation to help the general public understand more about the contemporary directors’ interpretations of his literary works.

The lecture will be held online, so you can easily participate from wherever you are. We hope you are interested and please register by using the form below.

Lecturer: Doctor Phan Thu Van

Department of Literature and Linguistics,

Ho Chi Minh University of Education

Language: Vietnamese (no interpretation)

Lecturer Profile

Dr. Phan Thu Van graduated from Fudan University (Shanghai, China), with a PhD in 2010. She is currently lecturer, adviser for M.A. students in the Foreign Literature program, Chair person of the Division of Foreign Literature and Vice-dean of Department of Literature and Linguistics, at the Ho Chi Minh University of Education.

Her research fields included Eastern Literature, Eastern Philosophy and Film Adaptation.

In 2016, Dr. Phan Thu Van won the fourth prize of the Inoue Yasushi Award for her writing about Inoue Yasushi’s The warrior and the Wolf. In 2017, she received the second prize in the same competition for her essay on Yasushi’s historical stories. In 2018, she got the first price of the Yasushi Award for the research of Yasushi’s novel Tonko and Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel The Buried Giant. She is the translator of various works, including Lust, Caution (2009) and Making a world of difference: The Kai-Fu Lee story (2016) as well as the author of Inoue Yasushi – The journey of dreams, a research book published in 2021.

