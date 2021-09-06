QUA. Virtual Residency. 1

06 – 19 Sep 2021

1 – Masks

Every 2 weeks we will introduce a new theme to inspire what you might create. For our first session we are exploring the theme of masks, to be interpreted however you see it. There is no ego or pressure, all of these tasks can be created at home with whatever you have available to you and we hope they will be a welcome distraction from locked down life.

Once your work is complete you can send photos and videos to our email [email protected] or tag us through Instagram and Facebook. There is no pressure to share finished work, everyone is welcome to take part. The works will be displayed together online through our social pages and website.

At the end of the 2 weeks we will host a zoom gathering for anyone who would like to share and discuss their work with other participants.

When the residency concludes we plan to create a free digital zine from the submissions. We hope we will also have the opportunity to share selected works in an exhibition in the future.

The entire thing is free, we encourage participants to donate towards Covid relief funds:

– Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation

– The Lotus Charity Foundation

– From Saigon to Saigon

– Song Foundation

– Saigon Children’s Charity

– Joy Foundation

– Stay Strong Saigon

Our second session’s theme will be announced on 20 Sep 2021.

Good luck! We can’t wait to see what you will create.

