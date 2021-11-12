“Indirect Travel” with Shiori Higashiyama

04 – 26 Nov 2021

From the organizer:

Hello everyone,

I am Shiori Higashiyama, a Japanese painter.

I would like to invite you to participate in my project titled “Indirect Travel”. This project is a part of the Month of Arts Practice (MAP) 2021 program. Please see below the details.

About Art Project “Indirect Travel”

– Background

Whenever you go to a place for the first time to stay temporarily or to live for long-term, you will probably look for restaurants, supermarkets, and other stores that you need for your daily life. Nowadays, many people use Internet to search for places and plan for their activities. For me, I always feel happy and delighted to get to know the local area from the local people. However, due to Covid-19, I haven’t had the pleasure of travelling around and learning about new places.

– Objective

In this project, I would like to have opportunities to pseudo-travel to many places and learn about the places from you, the local.

How to take part in this project

– Please tell me a bit about your local area. You can simply answer the following questions: If I visited in your city or local area, what places (activities) in your local area would you recommend me to visit in order to experience the local life? Any recommendation about those places (activities)?

– Please take photo(s) of the places (activities) and upload the photo(s) taken by you.

If the place is a store, ideally, the photo should show the store’s signage, a general view, and an overhead view of the place, and should show the exterior of the store. However, please feel free to share with me any photo you have.

How I will work with your recommendation and uploaded images:

I plan to print your photos on an analog paper medium as postcards, which will look like the theme photo of this Google Form. The work will be exhibited at MAP 2021, both online and on-site.

– Why postcards?

As you all know, postcard is an old method of communication that had its heyday in the 1900s. At that time, people used to send each other small messages such as “I’ll be on the 5:30am train”, and “The weather is fine”. It took a long time for a postcard to arrive to its recipient. Even now, it would take a week or two for postcards to arrive.

In this MAP 2021 program, we are connected online, so we do not feel the physical distance, though there is a time difference. However, when thinking about the distance between us and the physicality of the blank space, I dare to record it in the analog form of a postcard, and make it into art work.

Agreement of Consent:

Your participation in this project constitutes your consent to use your answers (including your photos/images/videos taken and uploaded by you) for the release, exhibition, or reproduction in connection with the artist Shiori Higashiyama and with Heritage Space, Project: Indirect Travel – White Distance Exhibition, Month of Arts Practice, Heritage Space, Hanoi, Vietnam, and its initiatives, including, by way of example only, use on websites, in social media, and advertising.

