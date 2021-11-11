Postcard from the Pandemic

10 – 23 Nov 2021, 09:30 am – 06 pm

Work Room Four

31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

For the past three weeks we have been reaching out to our community to try to ask the simple question “How are you?” We ask each other this question all the time. Most of the time we reply with a simple surface level response revealing nothing about how we actually are feeling, or coping, or getting on with the intricacies of our lives. We have learnt to automatically keep our feelings concealed beneath the surface, so we just reply, “I’m fine”.

We have been trying hard to dig deeper beyond the automatic response of “I’m fine” through the medium of mailart by inviting our community to put their emotional responses on the back of a postcard.

This exhibition showcases the postcards they have received and also invites visitors to participate in some additional interactive activities. Through these reflective interactions we aim to continue to allow our community and our audience a safe space in which to express themselves in a creative setting and aim to foster emotional release through artistic activity.

The idea behind the project aims to be very simple, to collect as many thoughts and feelings from our community as possible, and display these together alongside each other.

In these unprecedented times we remember that Art in its simplest and most sophisticated terms, is communication and community. Art binds people to places and to each other.

As we all know the situation with the pandemic is complicated and we must all strictly follow government guidelines. Please wear a mask when visiting and use the hand sanitiser provided at the entrance. We can only accommodate 30 people at any given time within the gallery – if we are full at the time you visit, you may be asked to wait for 15 minutes outside until a space becomes available.

Follow updates on event’s page.