Wed 29 Dec 2021, 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Understanding the actual context where integration follows the “trends”, and the challenges in preserving and developing Vietnam’s traditional cultural heritage in the time of globalisation. The talk “Cultural Diversity – The Foundation for Art and Creativity” aims to have the audience re-realised the core values, and the importance of traditions and traditional creativity in the current context.

Don’t miss out on:

Interesting viewpoints from the guest speakers on the traditional symbols of art to better perceive the continous cultural interference, the ability to learn from the quintessence of the world of Vietnam’s arts to create unique art pieces.

With the participation of special guest speakers:

1. Dr. Phạm Long, independent art researcher

2. Mr. Nguyễn Trương Quý, independent researcher, writer, architect

3. Dr. Trần Hậu Yên Thế, visual artist, researcher, university lecturer

See you at the talk to together discuss the future of Hanoi – the capital city of culture and creativity.

