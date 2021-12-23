Sat 25 Dec 2021, 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Within the framework of Unleashing Creativity Week, the talk “Urban Heritage – Maintain, Develop and Continue” will be held at the Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom, a recently-renovated architectural cultural hertiage that is considered a newly awakened “gem” in Hanoi Old Quarter.

Following the country’s development trend in the Industry 4.0 era, architectural heritage in particular and urban heritage in general are considered not only in their historical, art, geographical or architectural aspects, but also the utilisation, transformation of functions and continuous development – all of which aim to utilise, promote and preserve heritage in the contemporay life.

Moderated by Architect, Professor Dr. Hoàng Đạo Kính, a renown scientist, an expert in conservation; and a manager’s perspective from architect Phạm Tuấn Long – Chairman of the Hoàn Kiếm District People’s Committee; and opinions from heritage architect Nguyễn Hoàng Phương – Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board… through specific contributions and solutions, architects and experts hope to help forming creative spaces in the historic quarter, turning this area into a living museum with an abundance of diverse activities, while still retaining the unique identity of the thousand-year-old city.

Heritage preservation has been a topic of focus for the management, experts and the public in general, especially with the current rapid urban development. In reality, however, heritage sites have not fulfilled their roles in Vietnam’s social development in general, and architecture in particular.

If you want to learn more and listen to the experts’ discussion on this topic, register now! There are imited slots available to ensure safety measures against COVID-19, so sign up soon!

Follow updates on event’s page.