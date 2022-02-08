CHẠM | collective improv (project sharing)

Sun 20 Feb 2022, 05 pm

Zoom

Register before 18 Feb 2022

From the organizer:

In this era of virus ridden fast digitalising world, how does one create authentic and meaningful connection with others despite the physical isolation, geographical distance and different cultural backgrounds?

Linh Hà and Esther Swift reconnected virtually and artistically to find out tools to build a safe space for anyone from different corners of the world to share spontaneous, playful music making. We believe that improvisation is an organic and fun way to create deep connection through collaboration. We have improvised on subjects including Heritage, Language and The Wilderness and discovered new sonic sound worlds and textures over Zoom, embracing playfulness and spontaneity in a time that has been hard to find.

For the first part of the session, we will improvise live in public for the first time. In the second half, we’ll invite you to join us for some improvising. Bring an instrument, a toy that makes noise, some kitchenware you like the sound of, or just your phone!

If you’re interested in fun, playful and meaningful connection, this virtual gathering on 20/02/22 is for you. We’ll be there holding the space with many activities that can chạm what’s been missing.

CHẠM is a project kindly supported by Connections Through Culture (CTC) – an arts grants programme run by the British Council in the UK and East Asia

Follow updates on event’s page.