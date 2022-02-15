Screening Film: Peace and Masterclass on Documentary Filmmaking with Director Kazuhiro Soda

Sat, 19 Feb 2022

Screening: 10 am – 11:30 am

Masterclass with dir. Kazuhiro Soda: 02 pm – 04:30 pm

Online

Registration link

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

This February, doc cicada and The Japan Foundation for Cultural exchange in Vietnam would love to bring you a special program: screening the documentary “Peace” and masterclass with director Kazuhiro Soda about documentary filmmaking.

Kazuhiro Soda is a Peabody Award winning filmmaker. He’s also a recipient of the Marek Nowicki lifetime achievement prize awarded by the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights. He practices an observational method of documentary filmmaking based on his own “Ten Commandments” which prohibits him from doing pre-shoot research or writing a synopsis before filming. He imposes these rules on himself in order to minimize preconceptions and to be able to make unexpected discoveries while filming and editing.

Peace (2010) is a visual-essay-like observational documentary, which contemplates these questions by observing the daily lives of people and cats in Okayama city, Japan, where life and death, acceptance and rejection are intermingled.

Peace has won Best Documentary Award – Hong Kong Int. Film Festival 2011, Buyens-Chagoll Award – Visions du Reel 2011, Audience Award – Tokyo Filmex 2010 and being the Opening Film of DMZ Korean Int. Documentary Festival 2010.

The program consists of 2 sessions: film screening and masterclass.

Screening: 10 am – 11:30 am

Masterclass with director Kazuhiro Soda: 02 pm – 04:30 pm

Film Title: Peace

A film by director Kazuhiro Soda

Year of production: 2010

Duration: 75 minutes

The film will be shown with Vietnamese and English subtitles.

The masterclass will be in English with Vietnamese interpretation.

The organizer will close the registration once we reach the maximum number of audience. Link to the screening and masterclass session will be sent through your registered email 1 day before the event.

The Masterclass is part of doc cicada and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam’s documentary filmmaking program, made possible with the support of Purin Pictures.

Follow updates on event’s page.