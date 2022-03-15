Dance – Installation: The Room

Sun 20 Mar 2022, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Eyes opened.

I am here.

I am still here.

Sprawling across the bed

through sands,

through grass,

through days and months as if formed out of a mould. And today.

“The Room” is a cross-disciplinary work with installation by Chi L. Nguyễn, choreography by Nguyễn Duy Thành, performed by Đào Nhật Vy, lighting by Đặng Xuân Trường, costume by Phạm Đăng Khánh & co-production by the performance group Without A Hitch.

As part of “Mirrors of Confinement” project – Ignite Creativity Grant 2020 funded by Goethe-Institut Hanoi, initiated by Chi L. Nguyễn, the project was inspired by the work Café Müller by the choreographer & dance artist Pina Bausch during the enduring period of the covid pandemic. The project consists of the performance “The Room”, a screening of “Pina-dance, dance otherwise we are lost” film by director Wim Wenders & a short virtual conversation with dance actress from Pina’s Tanztheater Wuppertal (Germany) – as a tribute to the legendary artist Pina Bausch, as well as a response developed during the pandemic.

Installation – Chi L. Nguyễn

Choreography – Nguyễn Duy Thành

Production – Chi L. Nguyễn, Nguyễn Duy Thành, Without A Hitch

Assitant choreography – Vũ Ngọc Bảo (Without A Hitch)

Dance actress – Đào Nhật Vy (Without A Hitch)

Movement development – Trần Ngọc Minh, Đào Nhật Vy

Costume – Phạm Đăng Khánh

Lighting & stage advisor – Đặng Xuân Trường

Visual documentation – Trần Thảo Miên, Lac Hoang

Short bio:

Chi L. Nguyễn is an art and design practitioner in Hanoi. With a background in visual communication from Camberwell College of Arts and through several projects, Chi experiments with mixed-media approaches such as illustration, installation and applied arts. Among those, reflective materials like mirror and glass gradually become the major focus in her recent practice.

Chi’s recent installation with mirrors and sound (sound designed by Nhung Nguyen – Sound Awakener) was exhibited at Museum of Biology Hanoi in Citizen Earth group exhibition 2020.

Nguyễn Duy Thành is a performance artist and choreographer who lives and creates in Hanoi. With multiple years working in the field of performance and participating in many multicultural and multidisciplinary projects, Thành has developed a distinctive motion language transcends pure dance and breaks pre-existing conceptions. In his creation, Thành pays close attention to the connection with the performing space and the expression of the transitional state through the manipulation of speed of motion.

Thành used to be main choreographer of the HipHop group S.I.N.E until 2013. Then he works as an independent performer. He has performed in different contemporary pieces by choreographer Sebatien Ramizer (France), choreographer Trần Ly Ly as well as participated in projects with local and international names like Arco Renz, Heiner Goebbels, Trí Minh and Jamie Maxtone- Graham.

In 2020, Nguyễn Duy Thành along with other artists, formed the Scarab Art Group. In 2021, he formed the performance group Without A Hitch.

Đào Nhật Vy graduated from the Military University of Culture and Arts in Dance Acting. She is now a member of the performance group Without A Hitch and also works in Thang Long Theater.

Pham Dang Khanh, founder of Bigent label, is an independent practitioner in fashion. Khanh’s costumes are always non-binary, free and challenge the contemporary aesthetics. Through clothing, Khanh seeks to communicate not only the aesthetics that covers the body but also empathy and positive spirit in multiple circumstances in life with the hope of being able to help someone.

