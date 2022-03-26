The Bolero Effect: A Screening Performance

28 & 29 Mar 2022, 07:30 pm (2 sessions)

Tách Spaces

20 Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

A revisited version of a site-specific performance first publicly performed in a house in Hanoi in 2019, where the past was examined through music, poetry and theatrical performance. This time, in a different site, a new production comes into being from the superimposition of memories, references its past self in projected images, and merges with the now via the presence of community performers.

“The Bolero Effect promotes primacy of noise making as language, and song as a more complex form of communication. It assesses our attempts to understand the world we live in and our encounters with the people who appear (and disappear) in the making of our sonic world. Singing can be a way of losing control and simultaneously a way to retain power and control”. (Moi Tran)

* The original performance, conceived and created by artist Moi Tran and performed by Ensemble 1/1, took place in 2019. The project was funded by the British Council in Vietnam via FAMLAB Fund.

Entrance: 50,000 VND

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination (at least two doses) required

The Bolero Effect

19:30 – Check-in starts (each sessions)

Credits for Mar 2022 Version

Conceived and created by Moi Tran

Assistant director: Đào Ngọc Hà

Composer: Nguyễn Ngọc Tú

Music arranged by Phan Đỗ Phúc

Piano: Nguyễn Quỳnh Trang

Cello: Lưu Ly Ly

Performed by Trần Thị Hảo, Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Nguyễn Hồng Diệp, Trương Mạnh Đạt, Vũ Thùy Dương, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, Ngô Thu Hà, Đường Thanh Bình, Chu Văn Huy, Nguyễn Minh

Plus a very special appearance/performance

Production assistants: Hà Hương Thảo, Đào Linh Trang, Phạm Đình Thiện, and team Như Trăng Trong Đêm

Original 2019 performance and film version

Conceived and created by Moi Tran

Curated by Đỗ Tường Linh

Assistant director: Đào Ngọc Hà

Original music composed and arranged by Nguyễn Ngọc Tú

Cello: Lê Tuyết Trinh

Piano: Lê Minh Kiều Anh

Performed by: Nguyễn Danh Hoàn, Nguyễn Hồng Diệp, Trần Thị Hảo, Hồ Thị Mỹ Chung, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, Nguyễn Hoài Hương, Nguyễn Thị Linh Giang, Ngô Thu Hà, Nguyễn Thị Bích Diệp, Hoàng Trang, Chu Quang Huy, Vũ Thùy Dương, Trương Mạnh Đạt, Lộc Vàng

Film shot and edited by Nguyễn Quang Vinh and Đào Thu Uyên

About Moi Tran

Moi Tran is a visual artist, performance maker, and designer, she also works as a scenographer and costume designer in Theatre, Dance and Opera. Her practice explores the intersection between contemporary art and live performance, exploring the domain of immediate intimacy, micro performativity and experiences of emotional knowledge in spaces of appearance. Tran composes theatrical ‘narrative scenarios’ to explore acts that shape the social geography of individual and collective identity. Her interest tends towards lived spaces, such as community environments where her focus is on learning through dialogue.

The events forms part of Như Trăng Trong Đêm (Like the Moon in a Night Sky: A Perspective of Vietnamese Cinema), a series of events exploring Vietnamese cinema past, present and future, a pathway from today into film heritage.

Như Trăng Trong Đêm 3 takes place between 09 Mar – 03 Apr 2022, and is organised by Centre for Assistance & Development of Movie Talents (TPD), in close cooperation with Institut français de Hanoi – L’Espace, and with the support of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Purin Pictures, UNESCO Office in Vietnam (via the #hanoirethink project), Vietnam Film Institute, British Council in Vietnam (via the Digital Arts Showcasing fund), COMPLEX 01, Union Hub, Tách Spaces

