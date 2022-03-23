Exhibition: Tiger Walking in Town

25 Mar – 25 June 2022

Nam Hương Temple

75 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Following the art project “From tradition to tradition” which took place in 2020 – 2021, a lot of effort has been made with the aim of restoring the features and developing the values of Hàng Trống paintings as well as Nam Hương communal house. In this latest project, the symbol Tiger is considered to be the main inspiration for our artists to create works in a diversity of modern mediums alongside the traditional counterparts, namely digital arts, industrial design, etc. All art works are made with the view to bringing back the optimistic energy and the faith in the recovery of our new normal in the Tiger year (2022). Through the exhibition, our young artists also hope to impress the audience with a new way of approaching the symbol which has represented the bravery and the strength in Vietnamese culture for centuries.

Curator

Nguyễn Thế Sơn

Follow updates on event’s page.