Fri 27 May 2022, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

You are cordially invited to an artist talk with Pipo Nguyen-Duy hosted at Matca. The award-winning photographer will be sharing his attempts to formulate his own creative process: from the initial conception, testing, researching to building up a project, featuring examples from early series in the 90s to and recent works including AnOther Western (1994-1998), AnOther Expedition (1998), East of Eden (2002-2013), Hotel Window (2015- 2017), and more. This is a special chance for Hanoian audiences to take a peek at behind-the-curtain aspects of artmaking and engage in conversations with an established artist.

About the photographer

Pipo Nguyễn Duy was born in Hue, Vietnam. He has taken on many things in life in pursuit of his diverse interests, including competing as a national athlete in table tennis, living as a Buddhist monk in Northern India, and working as a nightclub manager in New York. Among his awards and grants are a Guggenheim Fellowship and residency programs at Monet’s Garden and Light Work. Pipo is represented by ClampArt gallery. He currently teaches photography at Oberlin College.

Follow updates on event’s page.