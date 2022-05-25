09:00 – 21:00, 27 May – 02 June 2022, 09 am – 09 pm

TÁCH SPACES

20 Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“di-đi is a liberal experimental nomadic theater that pops wherein cinema presence is called for.

di-đi is open for audience of all ages, who have an ear for the visual, an eye for the auditory, and an open heart for cinema whispers.”

di-đi zero-one – the first di-đi pop up – will be located at TACH SPACES, with the desire to give the viewers a one-of-a-kind experience. we invite you to come and SEE movies at TACH; popcorn is always ready to serve. Please see the timetable below:

Language: French, Czech with Vietnamese subtitles

Timeline:

movie box zero-one – short films

1. Babfilm (Scenes with Beans) – Ottó Foky (1976) <11:47>

2. 10/65: Selbstverstümmelung (10/65 Self-Multilation) – Günter Brus (1965) <4:51>

3. やますき、やまざき – ShiShi Yamazaki (2013) <2:22>

4. Neighbours – Norman Mclaren (1952) <8:07>

5. The Alphabet – David Lynch (1969) <3:45>

6. Postava k podpírání (Joseph Kilian) – Pavel Juráček (1964) <37:04>

movie boxes zero-two-zero-three-zero-four – Orphic Trilogy of director Jean Cocteau

1. Le Sang d’un poète | The Blood of a Poet (1932) <51’>

2. Orphée | Orpheus (1950) <95’>

3. Le Testament d’Orphée | Testament of Orpheus (1960) <80'>

Follow updates on event’s page.