Opening: 05 June 2022

Exhibition: 05 – 19 June 2022

Arch.

143 Nhật Chiêu, District Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In the midst of the ups and downs, hustle of life, have you ever stopped, pondered, and wondered “What is the most regretful thing in my life” yet? Let us invite you to LUC II – an exhibition of regrets.

Perhaps we are young, and there is still a long way ahead to strive and contemplate. But, regrets can appear in any memory, are intertwined with many emotions, and contribute to the version of who we are today.

Understanding that meaning of regret, UNBROKEN was created as a place to preserve the feelings and regrets of young people under the form of an exhibition, hoping that everyone who comes here can find consolation, empathy, and sharing.

Following the success of LUC I, this year, UNBROKEN continues its journey of “collecting regrets” with the exhibition LUC II “Turn regrets into art.” Through unique artworks, we wish that each visitor will have empathy and contemplations, knowing how to create valuable regrets in their youth.

