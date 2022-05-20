Music Night “Melting Love”

sat 21 May 2022, 08 pm
Tách Space
20 Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Love sometimes seems to be unidentified, yet sometimes all it takes is a gaze or a soft touch to make us “melt”. This week’s music night, “Melting Love”, will tell a story of love, enthusiasm, and passion, not only for people and things around you, but also you witb your true self. Let yourself to be immersed in a setting filled with love, hoist a glass of delicious wine, and be sublimated by House, Disco’s music while living every moment to the fullest with VIA20.

Line up
Trinhnu
Tobes

