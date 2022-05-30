Exhibition: KOKESHI – Wooden Japanese Doll

03 – 26 June 2022

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Kokeshi are wooden dolls born in the Tohoku region of Japan at the end of Edo period. Traditional Kokeshi has been generally produced in mountainous areas where have hot springs. It is said that the origin of Kokeshi were souvenirs for children produced by the people called “Kijishi” who made bowls and basins etc. to sell at the town of hot springs, using grid wood.

Now traditional Kokeshi are classified into 12 types and they are rooted and characterized with special patterns and techniques that match each production area.

This exhibition displays Kokeshi of both traditional and modern patterns.

We hope that many audiences will feel a spirit of Kokeshi from traditional side and enjoy the variety of modern Kokeshi which are developed and reflect to the contemporary culture and trend in Japan.

*Note: Please kindly understand that visitors are required to follow epidemic prevention regulations as below

・ Wear a mask at all time

・ Wash your hands with hand sanitizer

・ Measure body temperature

・ Only 20 people are allowed in the venue at a time

About Tsugaru Kokeshi Museum

In April 1988, Tsugaru Kokeshi Museum opened in Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture, Japan. In Kuroishi City, there are hot springs such as Nuruyu district and Itadome district, which are known as the birthplace of Tsugaru Kokeshi, one of the traditional Kokeshi dolls.At the museum, approximately 4,000 traditional Kokeshi dolls in a set of 12 types, mainly Tsugaru, are exhibited.

