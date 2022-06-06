Sun 05 June 2022, 03 pm – 05 pm

Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery

199bis Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

This Sunday afternoon, MYAN will present again at Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery her experiment of photography, video and poetry titled “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.”, which was debuted in a sense “intimate, petite and delicate” in Hanoi last May 2022.

“6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” is the outcome of her journey to Europe in March-May 2022, presented as part of her artwork series with the theme of moments and time, which was launched by her poetry book «The tick-tocks, the moments » in February – March 2022 in Hoi An and Hanoi.

As we immerse ourselves in “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” of MYAN this time, we enter a world almost devoid of people, a world of urban and rural landscapes. We are being taken on a journey, skipping across Europe, from well-known locations to anonymous streets and trees. Where does this journey lead?

To “London, a Monday morning”, to “A walk in Lee Valley”, to “Scotland, spring in the sea”, to “Paris, pluie dans la rue”, to “Lovers’ Amsterdam”, to “A ride in Burgschwalbach”, to “La vue de Fab”, to “Waiting to pick Bärlauch”… ?

MYAN’s journey, back and forth in Europe, through her familiar and unfamiliar places, seems to have no end, as it is in the moment, of serendipity, in the moment of connection and love, in the moment of time and life.

“6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” is presented in Ho Chi Minh City with the support of Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery and Hanoi Grapevine. Previously, this experiment of images and poetry by MYAN was presented in Hanoi from 21-25 May 2022 with the collaboration of Hanoi Grapevine and Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).

“6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” has also enjoyed the support of graphic design by Duong Doan Anh Minh (Tung Tăng Studio) and English consultancy by John Napier.

About MYAN (Bùi Thị Thu Hiền)

Born in Hanoi, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies and a Master’s degree in Public Policy, MYAN has worked as a manager and coordinator of communications and development projects at World Vision, Save the Children, Vietnam – USA Magazine (2005-2011).

With her interest in arts and culture, she switched to managing and producing art educational programs and performing arts, ranging through drama, dance, film… such as the devised theatre project “Stranger” at Life Art (2012 -2014), contemporary dance performances “L’EGO”, “CHẬT”, “SENse”… with Kinergie Studio (2015-2021), and the independent feature film “Plan Bee” with Les Films Magnetiques (from 2016).

Especially fond of literature, MYAN has followed and participated in many activities involving literature, books and writing. With the launch of her poetry collection «The tick-tocks, the moments », and the experiment of images and poetry “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” in early 2022, she is now focusing more on writing and creating her own multi-disciplinary artworks, besides continuing to coordinate and produce art and cultural projects.



About Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery

Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery was established in 2017 to be a space to produce, share, support and nurture the values of photography as a form of art. Noirfoto encourages those who share the love for photography and analogue printing, and strives to push for the growth of the analogue community.

Noirfoto’s physical space consists of the first and best darkroom, dedicated to the highest forms of analogue printing, including black and white and other alternative techniques; the photographic studio to endlessly experiment with craft of photography; and the gallery to professionally showcase mesmerising artworks.

Noirfoto organises regularly art talks, workshops, photo contests, and exhibitions… to offer knowledge and skills about all things photography in its full spectrum, in collaboration with artistic institutions overseas as well as those in Saigon and Hanoi.

About Hanoi Grapevine

Hanoi Grapevine posts about what’s happening in contemporary art in Vietnam, including art, culture, charity, theatre, music, film listings and reviews in both English and Vietnamese.

Follow updates on event’s page.