A Touch of Schubert | Arietta Ensemble

Sat 18 June 2022, 08 pm

The Factory Contemporary Arts Center

15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền Ward, District 2, Thủ Đức City

From the orgnaizer:

“A touch of Schubert”is the continuation of the concert series with a refined quality performed in collaboration between Arietta Vietnam and Pho Ben Doi.

In this concert, we would like to present to you the Trio Opus 100 in E flat major for violin and cello and piano. It is a work of incredible length and depth, constantly altered by intricately structured details. Many classic movies have used excerpts from this Trio, such as Barry Lyndon (1975) and La Pianiste (2001). There also appeared two outstanding art songs by Schubert: Ave Maria and Gretchen am Spinnrade.

This time Arietta Ensemble is honored to introduce three artists Duc-Anh Nguyen (piano), Pham Vu Thien Bao (violin) and Phan Do Phuc (cello). Arietta bears the mission to bring elite chamber musicians closer to audiences in Vietnam through small and medium-sized concerts that take the form of salon concerts.

Ticket price:

Class A: 1.000.000 VNĐ

Class B: 700.000 VNĐ

