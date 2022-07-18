Leica Photo Exhibition: THE EYE OF ISTANBUL

Opening: Sun 24/07/2022, 10 am

Exhibition: 24 July – 24 Aug 2022, 09 am – 05 pm

Leica Boutique Saigon & Level 2 – Deutsches Haus

33 Le Duan Blv, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Leica Vietnam proudly presents in cooperation with the Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City the famous photo collection ‘The Eye Of Istanbul’ from Leica Hall of Fame Photographer – Ara Güler.

Istanbul, with one foot in Europe and the other in Asia, stands at the intersection of a multitude of cultures, religions and languages. At once modern and traditional, it’s a city that has fascinated and intrigued visitors for centuries. Instabul was historically in-strumental in the advancement of Christianity during Roman and Byzantine times, be-fore the Ottomans conquered it in 1453 CE and transformed it into an Islamic strong-hold and the seat of the Ottoman Caliphate. In 2015, Istanbul was named a European Capital of Culture, making the city one of the world’s most popular tourist destination.

Ara Güler’s works of Istanbul similarly demonstrate his deep love of the city and its in-habitants. They dont really document the modernization from 1950 – 1960, they stop more on what is disappearing in the city and in Turkish society. During this era, Istan-bul underwent great structural change, as new public squares, boulevards, and ave-nues were constructed, sometimes at the expense of historical buildings and many artworks. In the images of the 50s and 60s, we can feel the deep nostalgia that already animated Ara Güler at the time.

About Ara Güler:

Ara Güler, born on 16th August 1928 in Istanbul, is arguably Turkey’s most eminent photographer having captured the everyday life of the city’s inhabitants for over 60 years. His work has been featured across international titles – Time, Life, Stern and Paris Match to name a few. Despite years of being on the road and photographing fa-mous luminaries, Güler’s heart remains rooted in Istanbul. He bears witness to its many changes, and continues to find inspiration in photographing the city with his Leica camera.

Ara Güler is the recipient of the Leica Hall of Fame Award 2016.

Follow updates on event’s page.