Solo exhibition “Clouds in Heaven” – Artist Nguyễn Khắc Chinh

Opening: Sun 17 July 2022, 10 am

Exhibition: 17 – 21 July 2022, 09 am – 05 pm

NGUYEN KHAC CHINH STUDIO

No 24 Alley 61 Giang Văn Minh, Đội Cấn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Clouds in Heaven” is Nguyen Khac Chinh’s sixth individual exhibition. This time, the artworks will be on display at the artist’s very own studio – NGUYEN KHAC CHINH STUDIO, bringing a sense of harmony to the exhibition. Spectators are treated to a unique art space and immerse themselves in the process of creating these wonderful artworks. In total, there will be 18 art pieces and 5 original concepts that Chinh worked on between 2011 – 2022. Among them are his recent works from 2021 until now: “Goddess In Heaven”, “Lotus Scent”, “Meditation”, etc. Others include the artist’s well-known pieces that have been displayed on previous exhibitions. Chinh has made his mark throughout his career with his distinctive art style and themes that help define his individualistic touch and variety in each of his work, as seen with “The Mannequin World”, “Meditation” and “Lotus”. Through “Clouds In Heaven”, art lovers will experience all of Nguyen Khac Chinh’s fresh and unique creations in the world of art.

Artist – Nguyễn Khắc Chinh

– Born in 1984 at Hanoi, Vietnam.

– Graduation Hanoi Fine Art University on 2006.

– Member of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

Solo exhibition

– 2022: Solo Exhibition “Mây Thượng Thiên – Clouds In Heaven” on July 17th – 21st 2022 at NGUYEN KHAC CHINH STUDIO – No 24/61 Giang Van Minh, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2019: Solo Exhibition “Thế Giới Ma-Nơ-Canh – Manequin World” on October 17th 2019 at Vietnam Fine Art Museum – 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Str, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2017: Solo Exhibition “Tết” in event fashion show of Adrian Anh Tuan “ It’s A Man World – Valenciani Resort 2017 on 07th Jan 2017 at French Embassy at 49 Nguyen Du – Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2015: Solo Exhibition : “Cuộc Sống Của Ma-Nơ-Canh – Manequin’s Life” 2nd at Ho Chi Minh fine art museum on 30th Jun to 09th July 2015 at 97A Pho Duc Chinh, D1, HCMC, Vietnam.

– 2014: Solo Exhibition: “Cuộc Sống Của Ma-Nơ-Canh – Manequin’s Life” on 9th September to 14th September at Vietnam Fine Art Museum at 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Str, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2012: Solo exhibition: ”Looking for Happiness” on 31st Aug – 9th Sep at John Ardos Gallery, 6 Demsey Rd, Singapore.