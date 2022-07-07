Pinhole Camera Workshop: Magic in a Shoebox

Sun 17 July 2022, 09:30 am

Noirfoto

199bis Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, HCMC

From the organizer:

Do you know how a photograph is made and where did photography start?

The pinhole photography workshop Magic in a shoebox will give you a truly immersive experience with a journey back in time, from the discoveries of camera obscura hundreds of years BC, to its applications in Renaissance art thanks to the Science Revolution, to the significant technological developments of the Enlightenment era and the Industrial Revolution that led to the birth of Photography. You will discover Photography from its most basic constituents, from the starting point for all camera generations – mechanical to digital, to today’s iPhones. Then you’ll be instructed to make one yourself, a hand-made camera from just a shoebox with a few other simple tools.

In the workshop, you will be able to craft and decorate your own camera, unleash your creativity and ideas, learn and recall basic knowledge of mathematics, physics, and chemistry, which makes the special art of Photography. What’s more, you also use the camera you just created to take pictures at Noirfoto’s studio.

Most significantly, you will have the unique chance to experience the darkroom and hand-printed photos. You can develop your own photos in the miraculous red light and with specialized chemicals and discover the unforgettable magical feeling of watching the image slowly appear on the white paper soaked in the chemical tray.

At the end of the workshop, you will also have unique black and white photos for yourself your family and friends.

Yes. Let’s enjoy the joy of exploring the magic of taking photos with… a shoebox!

Workshop content:

– Learn about the history of photography/pinhole camera. Learn about the principles of photography

– Learn about pinhole camera construction. Practice making your own camera using a shoebox, scissors, and tape

– Practice taking pictures with black and white photo paper and experience developing photos in a darkroom

– Learn and practice the process of creating negatives and positives

– Learn about the chemicals used for analogue black and white photos

This workshop is suitable for:

– Everyone who loves art and photography

– Photographers who want to learn about the history and principles of photography.

– Visual artists who wish to explore a new tool and material for composition.

– Children who love craft, science, creativity, art, and all at the same time

– Families with parents and children participating will have a fun and rewarding weekend activity.

Instructor: Pham Tuan Ngoc

Duration: 2.5 hours

Fee: VND 1,200,000 / participant. Max 6 persons. This includes all materials.

* Please register by:

1. Transfer 100% of the fee to the Techcombank account number 19032523348019, Pham Tuan Ngoc, with payment reference: “PinholeWorkshop Noirfoto – [Name of the participant]”

2. Email to [email protected]. Noirfoto will confirm your slot(s) and give you instructions to prepare for the workshop.

Follow updates on event’s page.