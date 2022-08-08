Artshow “Downtown in Reverie”

Tues – Sun 09 Aug – 04 Sep 2022, 09 am 08 pm

Mơ Art Space

B3, số 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Mơ Art Space cordially invite art lovers to visit the solo exhibition by our artist Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm – “Downtown in Reverie”

“After leaving Ho Chi Minh City Fine Art University in 2015, Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm took a few detours by having different jobs before returning to painting, the field in which he had specialized. His still lifes and landscape paintings, halfway between Views (vedute) and Caprices (capricci), are all paving stones reconstructing the winding path he sketches as he wanders. Within the city, it is not the most picturesque buildings that hold his attention. If sometimes a few large city structures occupy the landscape – it is only to better cover them with vegetation. Their proliferation, coupled with the marked green intonations, transforms the utilitarian place into a surface conducive to imaginative work.

‘Downtown in Reverie’ displays these visions, where urban landscape and nature collide. Inspired by the secret sceneries he first noticed, the artist paints the city with colors born from his imagination, and produces dreamy testimonies where the vernacular stands as the main focus.”

– Exhibition text by Eléonore Tran.